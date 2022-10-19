Nice look

The diva in this picture kept her makeup minimal and let her hair do all the talking.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Cocktail dress

Whether it a wedding, birthday or an anniversary party; Katrina Kaif's golden lehenga collection will always make you the show stealer.

Sultry backless attire

The actress sizzles in a red backless gown by Julien Macdonald and we cannot stop staring at the same.

A semi formal piece

The diva showed off her slender frame in this particular outfit and we are in aww of her impressive figure.

Red lehenga

Katrina's red lehenga is a must have in your festive closet. You can complete the look with heavy jewellery.

Comfort

Katrina's style statements have always been classy and importance she gives a lot of importance to comfort.

Katrina Kaif's sartorial choice

The actress is someone who rarely experiments with her satorial picks but always manages to impress everyone with her fashionalble statements. She looked steamy in her red saree.

Playful date look

On days you want to go for a casual date, bookmark this attire that Kat has worn. She is looking stunning in this thigh-high slit dress.

Glam and does not give a dam

Katrina styled this golden outfit with side swiped hair and went for soft smokey eye look.

Katrina Kaif looks fierce

The actress wore this metallic satin dress at the Vogue party. We are totally smitten by this look.

