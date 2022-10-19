The diva in this picture kept her makeup minimal and let her hair do all the talking.Source: Bollywood
Whether it a wedding, birthday or an anniversary party; Katrina Kaif's golden lehenga collection will always make you the show stealer.Source: Bollywood
The actress sizzles in a red backless gown by Julien Macdonald and we cannot stop staring at the same.Source: Bollywood
The diva showed off her slender frame in this particular outfit and we are in aww of her impressive figure.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's red lehenga is a must have in your festive closet. You can complete the look with heavy jewellery.Source: Bollywood
Katrina's style statements have always been classy and importance she gives a lot of importance to comfort.Source: Bollywood
The actress is someone who rarely experiments with her satorial picks but always manages to impress everyone with her fashionalble statements. She looked steamy in her red saree.Source: Bollywood
On days you want to go for a casual date, bookmark this attire that Kat has worn. She is looking stunning in this thigh-high slit dress.Source: Bollywood
Katrina styled this golden outfit with side swiped hair and went for soft smokey eye look.Source: Bollywood
The actress wore this metallic satin dress at the Vogue party. We are totally smitten by this look.Source: Bollywood
