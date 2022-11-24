Surely all that glitters is gold. Mouni is showing her royalty in this glittering golden saree and is looking like a real Bengali beauty.Source: Bollywood
Mouni is surely looking magical in this sequinned saree. She loves to wear sareees in varied styles.Source: Bollywood
Mouni is seen showcasing her curvaceous body in this shimmery silver saree, which you can wear for your reception functions.Source: Bollywood
Mouni looks sizzling in this beige coloured sparkling saree. She did smoky eyes to complete the look.Source: Bollywood
The actress is seen showcasing her toned figure in this saree which is double toned.Source: Bollywood
The actres usually posts stunning snaps in a saree. She is totally a self confessed saree lover for sure.Source: Bollywood
One cannot take eyes off Mouni as she looks like a goddess in this saree which is handpainted.Source: Bollywood
The beautiful woman looks elegant and graceful in this shimmery silver saree that makes her look radiant.Source: Bollywood
The Brahmastra actress exeudes elegance in this handloom saree that she has draped.Source: Bollywood
The Bengali beauty always strikes sultry poses in a saree.Source: Bollywood
