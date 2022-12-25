10 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu ROCKED nude lips

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular South Indian Actresses we have. She loves dewy makeup and nude lips. Here are 10 times she aced the look.

Christmas red 

This one's from her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. Samantha looked pretty. 

Sizzling diva

When you pose for a fashion magazine in that subtle glam look. 

Love the lip shade

Samantha likes to keep her make-up similar to the no-make-up look. 

Nude lips again 

Be it for awards or photoshoots, Samantha's love for nude lips is eternal. 

Nude lips on a Saree 

Samantha call pull the nude lips in every outfit. 

Chicest girl 

This one's a heavy glam look. Sam is dishing out boss lady vibes in this one. 

Attitude, huh? 

A poser with nude lips and a smashing attitude. Samantha, you go gurl!  

Glam gurl 

The kohl-eyed look with shiny nude lips can get as heavy glam as it can be. 

Ivory nude 

This is some kind of sorcery as Samantha can wear shades of nude on everything. 

Seductress 

This is one of the hottest photoshoots of Samantha Ruth Prabhu ever! 

Thanks For Reading!

