10 times Trisha Krishnan looked ravishing in red

Trisha Krishnan looks all things hot when she wears the colour red. Here, take a look at her hottest photos in the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Radiant

The actress looks pretty in this red coloured outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fearless

Trisha is looking like a goddess in this frame. What do you feel?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Head turning

Trisha's ethnic diary in red is just so magical.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pretty Kundavai

The actress who played the role of princess Kundavai in Ponniyn Selvan 1 looks hot in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regal

The actress looks royal in this attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Approved

Do not know the art of styling in red? Here, check this snap of Trisha's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bomb

What is better than wearing a backless red blouse for all festive occassions?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lehenga

All you need is a red coloured lehenga to look hot this festive season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning

Wear this red gown like Trisha for all your cocktail parties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

We love this thigh-high slit red dress that Trisha has worn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 hottest looks of Tara Sutaria that will burn your screen

 

 Find Out More