Hotness

Look at the way Urfi flaunts her hot body in this purple coloured dress.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Head spinning beauty

Urfi looks too sultry in this orange coloured dress. We cannot take our eyes off her.

Source: Bollywood

Denim look

Urfi flaunts her sexy curves in this denim outfit which surely sets out goals.

Source: Bollywood

Bikini babe

The diva oozes her oomph quotient in this black and yellow bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Saree goals

Urfi looks like a goddess in this shiny green saree which you can wear for your wedding reception.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy lady

Urfi looks too sexy in this floral bra and red skirt which has set the internet on fire.

Source: Bollywood

Chic lady

Urfi's figure is well defined in this blazer dress which you can wear for your winter informal events.

Source: Bollywood

Sensuous woman

Urfi looks like a hot woman in this yellow saree which she teames up with a black coloured blouse.

Source: Bollywood

Those curves

Urfi is seen flaunting her toned figure in a pretty bra and top which is a treat to soar eyes.

Source: Bollywood

Head turning

Urfi is making everyone go gaga with her snap in a backless top with jeans which is sultry best.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna and more Top 10 South Indian actresses looks sexy in a saree

 Find Out More