10 times when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served major couple goals

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular jodi in the Bollywood industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan give major love goals with their chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They paint the town red with their love and fans love their jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan give major love goals to many with their perfect PDA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan love spending time with their family and their happy pictures are proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan manage to turn heads with their elegance and charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the perfect example of an ideal couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their perfect family snap gives us all the reasons to drool over them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in love with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This beautiful candid picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will make you fall more for them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 best romantic K-dramas starring Park Eun-bin to watch during the weekend on OTT

 

 Find Out More