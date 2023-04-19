Bigg Boss 17: Top 10 TV hunks who can create dhamaka on Salman Khan show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

Fans seem really impatient to see Fahmaan Khan on Bigg Boss 17. His charm on BB 16 was addictive.

Karan Patel would be an OG contestant feel all fans of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Imagine Bigg Boss 17 would be so much fun with a man as witty as Nakuul Mehta

Fans of Zain Imam will be happy to see him on a big show like Bigg Boss 17

Mohsin Khan would make a name for himself in the reality space if he did Bigg Boss 17

Harshad Chopda's straight-forwardness is perfect for a show like Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17

Mohit Malik is very competitive and Bigg Boss 17 needs such characters

Arjun Bijlani is one of the stars of Indian TV and is a huge fan of Bigg Boss 17

Shaheer Sheikh has a huge international fandom that Bigg Boss 17 makers can tap into

Parth Samthaan with his charisma, good looks and fan following would take BB 17 a notch higher

