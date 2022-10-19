Most gorgeous onscreen looks of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt completes 10 years in the industry today. Here's a look at the actress' 10 most gorgeous onscreen looks.

Murtuza Iqbal

Student Of The Year

Alia looked stunning in Student of the Year especially in the song Radha.

2 states

Isn't Alia looking beautiful in this South Indian avatar?

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia's palat moment will surely steal your hearts.

Dear Zindagi

Alia's look in Dear Zindagi was very breezy.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Alia has always look gorgeous in desi avatars.

Shaandaar

While Shaandaar was a flop film, Alia look beautiful in it.

Kappor & Sons

Clearly, 'Ladki beautful, kar gayi chul'.

Raazi

This bridal look of Alia Bhatt from Raazi is simply stunning.

Kalank

In Kalank, Alia look gorgeous in each and every frame.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Alia look wonderful in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

