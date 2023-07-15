12 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: ChatGPT recasts for key roles if film was made in 2023
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Hrithik Roshan played Arjun Saluja who was a workaholic. Chat GPT thinks in the 2023 remake of ZNMD, Ranbir Kapoor fits the role.
Farhan Akhtar played Imraan Qureshi was honest, patient and a composed friend. Vicky Kaushal fits the role as per Chat GPT in the modern remake.
Katrina Kaif As 'Laila' From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Was The Perfect Girlfriend For Every Man. Alia Bhatt fits too iun the role as per Chat GPT.
Kalki Koechlin played Natasha Arora who was a pushy, passive-aggressive kind of girlfriend. Taapsee Pannu will fit the role as well.
Abhay Deol played Kabir Dewan who gets sick of his possessive girlfriend. Rajkummar Rao fits the role well.
Naseeruddin Shah played Salman Habib in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the one who has always followed his priorities over anyone else. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role well.
Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif's film has completed 12 years today.
The movie was released in 2011.
ZNMD was directed by Zoya Akhtar and has been one of the most loved movies.
The film made everyone go on a road trip to Spain.
The dialogues of the movie made all crazy.
We do need a sequel of this movie right?
