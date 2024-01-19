12th Fail actress Medha Shankr aka Shraddha's stylish and desi looks that justify her national crush status
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Medha looks super pretty in desi fits.
She has also tried winter wear layered clothing and everything looks just so pretty on her.
Medha has found her shade of red and it looks dope.
Medha is super stylish in real life.
However, she is also a desi belle at heart. Her desi looks have stolen the attention and how.
Here's Medha in a floral short dress. She looks gorgeous, no?
Suits seems to be her strong point. She looks ethereal in them.
Having said that, she knows how to ooze hotness in the frame.
A long shirt-dress and that too, a striped one is super chic.
Saree looks gorgeous on Medha.
Now, who's the coolest in the room? Medha looks pretty in shorts and crop top.
But Medha in saree will remain our favourite!
