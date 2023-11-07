12th Fail and more small budget Bollywood movies of 2023 that became box office hits
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Vikrant Massey's latest film 12th Fail opened to positive reviews from all corners.
Despite its clash with Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, it managed to do well at the box office.
It is a small-budget film but it has minted approximately Rs 23 crores in 11 days.
Prior to 12th Fail, Fukrey 3 turned out to be a hit. Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha and more starred in it.
The film that was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 50 crores went on to make Rs 127.06 crores at the box office.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 was filled with comedy and it clicked with the audiences.
The film was made on a budget of Rs 35 crores. It turned out to be a commercial success as it entered Rs 100 crore club.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is another small-budget, big dhamaka film of 2023.
The film with budget of Rs 40 to 50 crores approximately made lifetime collection of Rs 116 crores at the box office.
The Kerala Story is among the most successful films of 2023.
Made on a budget of Rs 15 to 20 crores, it made Rs 303.97 approximately at the box office.
SatyaPrem Ki Katha's budget was lesser than big films like Jawan, Pathaan and more. It was a commercial success as it made Rs 117.77 crores.
