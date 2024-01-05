12th Fail and more Top 10 low budget movies of 2023 on OTT that are worth revisiting
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
12th Fail on Disney+Hotstar is the biggest success story of 2023. Vikrant Massey's film about resilience won hearts of all and it deserves a rewatch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 is an eye-opener in many ways. The film is to be re-watched to witness Manoj Bajpayee's brilliance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheed on Netflix narrated the plight of migrant workers during Coronavirus crisis. The film deserves more appreciation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghoomer on Zee5 serves the heavy dose of motivation every time you watch it. Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan play the leads in this sports drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kathal on Netflix is a satire that will leave you with a bittersweet feeling. The story revolves around a cop who has to investigate a case of missing jackfruit trees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on JioCinema is a sweet love story with lots of twists. The film made on a budget of Rs 40 crore made more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulmohar on Disney+Hotstar is about family re-bonding and rediscovering.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey 3 is on Amazon Prime Video. Watch it for some thorough entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway on Netflix is an emotional ride that teaches you to never give up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhatriwali revolves around a chemistry genius advocating 'safe sex'. It is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean beauty home DIY tips for the best winter skin
Find Out More