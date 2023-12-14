12th Fail and other small budget big box office blockbusters of year 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
12th Fail had a budget of 25 crores, the movie made double and ended with 50 crores at the Box Office.
The movie is expected to release on Zee5 in January of 2024 with no particular date as of now.
The Kerala story was made at the efficient cost of a mere 15 crores while making 300 crores in the worldwide box office.
The OTT release date of The Kerala Story is not fixed as of right now, the expectations are for early 2024.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was successful as it made 116 crores at the Box Office globally while only having a budget of 40 crores.
The movie was supposed to be released in early December on JioCinema but there are no signs of it as of now.
Dream Girl 2 was made with a mere budget of 35 crores and made 140 crores at the Box Office.
This comedy movie starring Ayushmann Khurana and Ananya Panday is already out on Netflix.
Fukrey 3 was made with a budget of 50 crores, the movie managed to make 127 crores worldwide.
The movie is out and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
