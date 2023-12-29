12th Fail and other Top 5 movies to watch on OTT before 2023 ends
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
12th Fail, the Vikrant Massey starrer is a tale of dedication and resilience.
The movie was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar so no better time to watch it if you missed it in cinemas.
2018 is a movie set around the floods in Kerala in 2018 and how the people of the state came together to minimize the damage.
The movie also got nominated for the Oscars, watch it on SonyLIV.
Chithha is the story of a man who raises her niece like her daughter, but she goes missing.
The Tamil movie is a must-watch for all the thriller movie fans out there. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Gulmohar is a beautiful slice-of-life movie about a family who rediscover their bonds as they shift to a new place.
Make sure to watch this Family drama alongside your own family, on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A meaning Somewhere Beyond the Seven Seas is a movie about the love story of Manu and Priya.
However, as their love story takes an unexpected turn, how far will Manu go to fulfill his promise? On Prime Video.
