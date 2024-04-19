12th Fail and other Top 9 movies that witnessed Silver Jubilee in theatres
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 19, 2024
Vikrant Massey's movie 12th Fail received great acclaim. The film is based on real-life story of officer Manoj Kumar and has successfully completed 25 weeks in theatres.
Before 12th Fail, it was Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha that achieved this milestone with ease. The India-Pakistan drama was loved by masses.
Shah Rukh Khan's love saga Mohabbatein that taught everyone about Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan was much-loved by the masses.
Hrithik Roshan had a blockbuster debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and it ran for more than 25 weeks in theatres.
Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor is also on the list. Their crackling chemistry made it a hit.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's film Maine Pyaar Kiya was all about love and friendship. You can now watch it on Zee5.
Shah Rukh Khan redefined Don with his intense gangster avatar. In 1978, it was a massive hit and enjoyed a long run in theatres.
Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia's movie Bobby that was all about teenage romance received much love from the audience.
Kati Patang that released in 1971 also had a silver jubilee run in the theatres. Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh's film is still one of the iconic ones.
Barsaat movie that starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis in leading role was one of the highest grossing films in 1949. Their chemistry made fans go crazy.
