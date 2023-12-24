12th Fail, Animal and more new releases of 2023 that fans are waiting to see on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023
Animal was a huge success at the Box Office and fans are looking forward to its OTT release for uncut scenes and less censorship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 was the third iteration of the Tiger series, and fans would sure be excited to give it a watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail was a movie that didn’t get the needed attention on the main screen due to the big releases around it, hence why many look forward to its OTT release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story was quite a controversial movie. A big audience would be waiting for its OTT release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Minus 31: The Nagpur Files is a crime-mystery series, released in July. Audiences are still waiting for its OTT release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganapath wasn’t treated well on the big screen, some fans who didn’t think it would be worth the money are waiting for the OTT release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar, the recent release starring Prabhas broke the record for the most money earned on the opening day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dunki, the third release of the year for Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving good reviews as well for now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejas, the Kangana Ranaut starrer didn’t perform well at the Box Office and its OTT release is also due.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Salaar star Prabhas creates history, becomes first actor to make this new record
Find Out More