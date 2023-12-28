12th Fail, Berlin and more new movies, web series that ensure entertainment in last week of 2023
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is already on Netflix. Watch this tale about friendship, love, dreams and more for an entertaining New Year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Very Good Girl has released on Netflix on December 27. Watch it if you are a big fan of crazy drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Dixie is releasing on Netflix today. It is a crime drama with a political twist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To make the last week of 2023 fun for kids, Pokémon Concierge has now released on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey's much-talked about movie 12th Fail is releasing on December 29 on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Berlin, the spin-off to Money Heist, is releasing on Netflix on December 29.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire's Three of Us releases on Netflix on December 29. It is about a woman with dementia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Psychological thriller Mangalavaaram released on Disney+Hotstar on December 26. Watch it as it will leave your mind boggled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara's 75th film Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food will make it to Netflix on December 29. Right in time for New Year holidays.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic comedy drama Dono releases on December 29 on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another romantic drama Once Upon Two Times releases on Zee5 on December 29. Watch it with your partner for a romantic New Year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 will end the year on a high note as the film will release on December 31 on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and more Top 10 stars who hit box office jackpots this year
Find Out More