12th Fail fame IPS Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi's real love story
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
12th Fail is based on Manoj Sharma’s journey of becoming an IPS officer while also focusing on his love life with Shraddha Joshi.
Both Manoj and Shraddha were preparing for the UPSC and PCS exams and met each other in Delhi for the first time as aspirants.
Manoj was instantly drawn towards Shraddha and liked her name and the fact that she belonged to Almora.
The combined interest in Hindi Literature brought them closer, and Manoj ended up developing feelings for Shraddha.
Shraddha was surprised when Manoj confessed his love for her, but their friendship remained strong.
Manoj's commitment through small acts like making tea for her built a strong bond between them.
Manoj learned to make tea to woo Shraddha, as he knew Pahadi’s love drinking tea.
Manoj's academic struggles didn't hinder their love as Shraddha continued to support him throughout.
Their story is a live example of how love can overcome obstacles and thrive.
