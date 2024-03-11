12th Fail fame IPS Manoj Sharma's unforgettable wedding saga

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

12th Fail was one of the highly acclaimed movies of 2023 and had an inspiring story to it.

The movie was based on the real story of IPS Manoj Sharma and his journey to becoming an IPS.

Manoj recently revealed a very fascinating story about his marriage in an interview.

He mentioned a story of how two people from Chambal, Madhya Pradesh had arrived at his wedding with two barrel guns.

The couple mentioned that they invited one thousand people for the marriage but four thousand people somehow attended it.

Manoj had to keep some food aside for himself and Shraddha because of the food shortage that happened.

The couple’s wedding car was also decorated so Manoj took it on himself to do it by removing the flowers from the Mandap.

They were also the first successful couple to get married after the selection.

Manoj also expressed his thoughts on the dahej or gift system and mentioned how the tradition should come to an end.

