12th Fail: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's story inspires Hrithik Roshan and these other celebs
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Vikrant Massey is ruling hearts with his acting chops in Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail.
He has inspired and won the hearts of a lot of Bollywood stars. Let's check who all have praised 12th Fail.
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and claimed that she was blown away by the movie.
Kangana Ranaut also praised the movie calling it terrific and claimed that she was weeping throughout the movie.
Anurag Kashyap called 12th Fail one of the best mainstream film of 2023.
Katrina Kaif also heaped praises on 12th Fail and congratulated the team on the success.
Hrithik Roshan said that is deeply inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie. Hailed it as a masterclass in filmmaking.
Rohit Shetty shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Sharma and asked people to watch the inspiring movie.
Bhumi Pednekar enjoyed watching the inspiring gem of a movie, 12th Fail.
Anil Kapoor heaped praises on the subject and talked about how the movie is inspiring to everyone.
Farhan Akhtar was blown away and felt inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, 12th Fail.
Kamal Haasan praised Vidhu Vinod Chopra and said that the movie gave hope to filmmakers like him.
Rani Mukerji also loved 12th Fail and recommended it to everyone.
Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi took to his Instagram stories and expressed his wish to make such movies, inspiring stories in Pakistan. He loved the movie.
Shubhman Gill called 12th Fail very inspiring and shared that it is what India is made of. He asked the youth to watch it.
