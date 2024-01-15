12th Fail: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's story inspires Hrithik Roshan and these other celebs

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Vikrant Massey is ruling hearts with his acting chops in Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed 12th Fail. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He has inspired and won the hearts of a lot of Bollywood stars. Let's check who all have praised 12th Fail. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and claimed that she was blown away by the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut also praised the movie calling it terrific and claimed that she was weeping throughout the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap called 12th Fail one of the best mainstream film of 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif also heaped praises on 12th Fail and congratulated the team on the success. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan said that is deeply inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie. Hailed it as a masterclass in filmmaking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rohit Shetty shared a picture with IPS officer Manoj Sharma and asked people to watch the inspiring movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar enjoyed watching the inspiring gem of a movie, 12th Fail. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor heaped praises on the subject and talked about how the movie is inspiring to everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar was blown away and felt inspired by Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, 12th Fail. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan praised Vidhu Vinod Chopra and said that the movie gave hope to filmmakers like him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji also loved 12th Fail and recommended it to everyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi took to his Instagram stories and expressed his wish to make such movies, inspiring stories in Pakistan. He loved the movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shubhman Gill called 12th Fail very inspiring and shared that it is what India is made of. He asked the youth to watch it.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 romantic suspense movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More