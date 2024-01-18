12th Fail: IRAS officer calls IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma ‘besotted husband’
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi has worked with IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma on whose life 12th Fail is based.
IRAS Ananth reveals he met IPS Manoj via mutual friends.
Ananth hails Manoj as a wonderful person. He praised his relationship with Shraddha and called them a great couple.
Ananth shares he had no idea about Manoj Kumar Sharma's struggles. He met him at a birthday party when Sharma was posted as a DCP.
Ananth talked about Sharma's success in cracking a hawala case.
Ananth feels Manoj's humility and sense of humour are his most endearing qualities.
Ananth got a chance to meet him and Shraddha Joshi Sharma when Manoj was posted as SP in Kolhapur. He got a chance to stay with him. Shraddha showed them around the city.
Reviewing 12th Fail, Ananth said that it is a reasonably made movie with certain artistic liberties. He said in 12th Fail the UPSC examination process and efforts are slightly exaggerated.
He also shared that the interview panel members are not so hostile or judgemental.
However, Ananth understands that it has been made from a film perspective. He also talked about interviews.
Ananth felt that wearing a coat during an interview in the summer would have caused discomfort.
Lastly, he shared that the love story has been portrayed well adding that even after all these years, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is still besotted husband to Shraddha Joshi.
