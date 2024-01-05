12th Fail: Most moving dialogues from Vikrant Massey film that'll leave you inspired

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Here are some of the moving dialogues from Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, a film which has been gaining a lot of attention.

“Papa kehtey the, bahar ke andhere se nahhi, ander ke andhere se daro.”

“Ye hum sab ki ladai hai, ek ka jeet hoga na toh karodon bhed-bakriyon ka jeet hoga.”

“Ab janta agar padh likh gayi toh netaon ke liye badi samasya hojayegi, nahi?”

“Nahi padha paatey ye baap apne bachon ko mehengey school mein. Lekin patahai, phir bhi ye log khali haath nahi aatey, jazbaa lekar aatey hai.”

“Manoj, tum chahe IPS officer bano ya aata chakki mein kaam karo, main saari zindagi tumhare saath bitana chahti hu.”

“Jiske paas power hai woh kabhi usse chhodhna he nahi chahta.”

“Haar nahi maanunga, thaar nahi raar nahi thanunga.”

“Tum jhooth ko bhi sach ki tarah boltey ho, news reporter banjao.”

“2 lakh Hindi medium vidyarthiyon mein kewal 25-30 he ban paatey hai IAS, IPS. Baaki 199,970 cut to 0….fat gaya?”

