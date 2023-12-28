12th Fail on OTT: Reasons to watch Vikrant Massey film, when, where, how to stream
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
12th Fail was released in the cinemas on 27 October 2023 alongside Tejas.
Both the movies did not get received well at the Box Office but 12th Fail picked up later as reviews of the movie started rolling in.
12th Fail is based on the real story of IPS Office Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.
The Vidhu Vinod Kumar direction has Vikrant Massey in the lead role.
The movie and its story of a live example of how with enough dedication and resilience you can achieve anything and is a must-watch for everyone.
Fans have since been waiting for the OTT release of the movie and it is finally going to happen soon enough.
Disney plus Hotstar made an announcement on Twitter/X that the movie will be exclusively streaming on their platform.
The OTT release date for the movie is set at 29th December and it is one of the movies that is a must-watch before the year ends.
12th Fail has a staggering rating of 9.2 on IMDb, one of the highest for all the Bollywood movies released this year.
The movie earned a good 66.5 crores globally on the Box Office and will now be looking to shine on the online stage as well.
