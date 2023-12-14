12th Fail on OTT: Top 9 reasons to watch Vikrant Massey film
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is all set for its OTT release. It is being reported that the movie will release on OTT giant Zee5.
It is being expected that 12th Fail will make it on OTT in the month of January 2024. Before that happens, here are 9 reasons why 12th Fail is a must watch film.
There is no denying that Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors. 12th Fail is to be watched for his earnest performance that will touch your hearts.
12th Fail boasts of a gripping storyline that will connect with the audiences instantly. It is a story of a man from a small town going on to become an IPS officer. Of course, his life is challenging.
12th Fail is said to be inspired from a true story. It is based on a book penned by Anurag Pathak telling the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma who came from extreme poverty but became an IPS officer.
The movie is sort of a comeback of director and writer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He does bring his directorial excellence to the film.
While Vikrant Massey takes the centre stage in 12th Fail, the supporting cast too hs bang on. It is a complete entertainment package clubbed with fine performances.
12th Fail is a movie that will leave everyone inspired, especially the teens. The message is loud and clear - follow your dreams and don't give up.
In true sense, 12th Fail is a relatable film and everyone will be able to find some connection in the situations and circumstances shown in the film.
12th Fail is a must watch for all those who want to know what the hype is all about. The film has only received great reviews from all corners.
The movie has received a 9.2 rating out of 10. Now, that is a great score.
Talking about the film's box office success, the movie made more than Rs 62 crore at BO. It is one of the most successful ventures as its budget was around Rs 20 crore.
