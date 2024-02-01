12th Fail star Medha Shankr's fitness and diet secrets revealed 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Medha Shankr is winning hearts and has become a household name after 12th Fail. Here's how she keeps fit. 

Medha Shankr has become a national crush now. The actress' simplistic looks have left people crushing on her. 

She is fit and fabulous. Let's check out the fitness routine and diet habits of Medha Shankr. 

Medha includes various forms of exercise to keep herself holistically healthy. 

Be it cardiovascular exercises such as running or cycling. She also includes HIIT in her workout sessions. 

Medha regularly works on building her strength. She uses free weights, resistance bands for the same. 

Medha also does Yoga and Pilates. It helps in strengthening the core, muscles and relieves stress. 

For her diet, Medha includes a lot of protein-rich foods. She eats chicken, tofu, fish and sprouts. 

Medha also includes veggies and fruits in her diet. They are great sources of vitamins and minerals.

Medha believes in eating healthy and working out regularly. 

Exercises not only help her keep fit but also promote flexibility and balance. 

She is beautiful inside out, no?

