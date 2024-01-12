12th Fail: Top 8 lessons from IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma's life for an UPSC aspirant
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
The film shows how one should remain calm and face all his difficulties with diligence and persistence. Determination is the key.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The main character goes through a different journey wherein he is not able to opt for high coaching institutes. Thus, one can try new methods of learning, despite the difficult situations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail is a film that truly makes us believe in the power of ‘self belief’. There could be many around you who might doubt your abilities, but your faith in yourself means everything at the end.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also highlights the importance of good guidance. A right mentor is very crucial in such exams
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cracking UPSC is no joke, and to achieve this goal one must be disciplined, know how to manage time and develop a habit of planning things according to your plan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film also pays attention to the fact that managing your emotions is a must. Do not let anything affect your peace of mind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail also showcases a very important message, ie, learning from your failures and moving forward with an optimistic approach.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though achieving this goal is important, one should not forget to live their personal life and enjoy the small moments of happiness with their loved ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Here's how Hrithik Roshan got his Greek God physique in Fighter, trainer reveals secrets
Find Out More