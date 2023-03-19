13 reasons why Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 should be made

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 with Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in the pipeline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023
Love Sex Aur Dhokha broke many stereotypes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Sex Aur Dhokha was ahead of its time due to its unconventional filmmaking style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD by Dibaker Banerjee has now received a cult status..Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD launched talents like Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD was a mixer of shots made by CCTV footages, hand handle cameras and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of LSD remains remains relevant even in today's times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dibaker Banerjee's film backed by Ekta Kapoor gave a glimpse of the darker side of human nature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just the stars, the film itself has a loyal fanbase waiting for part 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD was a commercial success and fans loved every bit of it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD soundtrack was a hit and same is expected from part 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Given the excitement and fanbase, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 can be bigger and better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD worked on creative vision and not on a hefty budget. Part 2 has work even better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LSD 2 can also have multiple storylines that are yet to be explored.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
