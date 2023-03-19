13 reasons why Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 should be made

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 with Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is in the pipeline.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2023

Pathbreaking film

Love Sex Aur Dhokha broke many stereotypes.

Ahead of its time

Love Sex Aur Dhokha was ahead of its time due to its unconventional filmmaking style.

Cult Status

LSD by Dibaker Banerjee has now received a cult status..

Discovery of talents

LSD launched talents like Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Unique filmmaking techniques

LSD was a mixer of shots made by CCTV footages, hand handle cameras and more.

Reflects current times

The story of LSD remains remains relevant even in today's times.

Challenge social norms

Dibaker Banerjee's film backed by Ekta Kapoor gave a glimpse of the darker side of human nature.

Loyal fan base

Not just the stars, the film itself has a loyal fanbase waiting for part 2.

Commercial success

LSD was a commercial success and fans loved every bit of it.

Hit soundtrack

LSD soundtrack was a hit and same is expected from part 2.

LSD 2 can be bigger

Given the excitement and fanbase, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 can be bigger and better.

Creative vision

LSD worked on creative vision and not on a hefty budget. Part 2 has work even better.

Unexplored stories

LSD 2 can also have multiple storylines that are yet to be explored.

