141st IOC Session: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone add star power to the event being held in India after 40 years

141st IOC Session: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra grace the event at Jio World. PM Narendra Modi is also going to attend it

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone rocked a power suit for the 141st IOC session

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone in LV

She was dressed from top to toe in Louis Vuitton

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

The couple was one of the first to arrive

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RaAlia twin in blue

Both of them chose identical shade of Prussian blue outfits

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candid moments

Just take a look at how cute Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look together

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeraj Chopra

The Golden Boy of Indian athletics Neeraj Chopra was present too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leander Paes

Indian tennis great Leander Paes looked dapper

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PT Usha

The sprint queen of Indian Olympics was also in attendance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhulan Goswami

The ace fast bowler was there too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dr Thomas Bach

He is the head of the International Olympic Committee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

