141st IOC Session: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone add star power to the event being held in India after 40 years

141st IOC Session: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra grace the event at Jio World. PM Narendra Modi is also going to attend itSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Deepika Padukone rocked a power suit for the 141st IOC sessionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She was dressed from top to toe in Louis VuittonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple was one of the first to arriveSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Both of them chose identical shade of Prussian blue outfitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Just take a look at how cute Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt look togetherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Golden Boy of Indian athletics Neeraj Chopra was present tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian tennis great Leander Paes looked dapperSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The sprint queen of Indian Olympics was also in attendanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The ace fast bowler was there tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the head of the International Olympic CommitteeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!