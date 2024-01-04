15 Best romantic Hindi songs to dedicate to your partner
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
You gotta have Chaleya on the top for a romantic date night.
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is a sweet number to play as well.
Tum Kya Mile is perfect for your evenings with your partner.
Dedicate Mere Mahiye Jinna Sohna to the love of your life this winter season.
Pehle Bhi Main from the film Animal is a soothing song.
Kaise hua is awesome to listen to!
Groove to Tere Vaaste with your partner.
Tere Ban Jaunga is one of the best and sweetest songs.
Apna Bana Le has been played on loop by many.
Duniyaa is a perfect song to let your partner know how much you love them.
Maiyya Mainu gives you a refreshing feel.
This list has to include Dil Diyan Gallan.
Confess your love with this amazing song Shayad.
This is a song with very pure lyrics: Moh Moh Ke Dhage.
Feel young and romantic after listening to Zehnaseeb.
