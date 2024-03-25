2 years of RRR: Top 10 records broken by Ram Charan, Jr NTR film

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2024

SS Rajamouli's movie RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will always remains special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It became the highest grossing Telugu film ever. It made around Rs 415 crore approximately.

RRR became the highest opening Indian film ever with worldwide collection of Rs 158.6 crore approximately.

RRR was the third Indian film to cross the mark of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus also became the first ever Telugu movie to win at Golden Globes.

RRR was also the highest grossing film ever in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

RRR also found its space on USA Today's Best Movies of the Year list.

RRR was the first ever Indian film to be released in Dolby Format.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's action drama became the highest grossing Indian film in Japan as it crossed Rs 80 crore mark.

RRR song Naatu Naatu became the first ever Indian song to bag an award at the prestigious Academy Awards.

