2018 and other Top 10 Indian movies that won an Oscars nomination
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
2018 is a movie dedicated to the Kerala Floods of 2018, the disaster had disturbing consequences.
The movie showcases how the people of Kerala worked together to minimize the damage done.
The movie also became India’s official entry to the Oscars, we take a look at more movies that were able to achieve this feat.
Last year, we saw RRR’s hit song Naatu Naatu Best Original Song award. The song is also set to be performed live in the Oscars ceremony of 2023.
The Elephant Whisperers shows the story of a 140-year-old Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu to meet Bomman and Bellie.
All That Breathes was nominated for the best documentary at Oscars 2023 follows the story of 3 friends as they rescue animals.
Writing with Fire portrays the story of a group of Dalit female journalists. It was nominated for Best Documentary Feature in 2021.
The White Tiger is a movie featuring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, the drama movie takes a shot at casteism in India.
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was a period drama and is one of the favorite movies of the Indian audience.
Salaam Bombay was a critically acclaimed movie that was rewarded with the nomination of Best Foreign Language Film category in 1989.
