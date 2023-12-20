2023 Year Ender - 10 Khushi Kapoor looks which makes her the young fashion queen
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Khushi Kapoor wore a checkered blazer with a tulle skirt, mules, and a traditional hairdo, effortlessly fusing sophistication with a dash of fun.
Khushi embraced asymmetry in a gorgeous feather-adorned blazer dress, making a statement.
Khushi Kapoor rocked the nude dress trend with elegance, displaying her flawless sense of style and self-assurance in an off-the-shoulder black translucent gown.
She looked fierce in a white minidress and accessorized it with a choker necklace.
The renowned designer Manish Malhotra's lace gown, worn by Khushi Kapoor, exuded beauty.
Khushi wore a knit Manish Malhotra creation that gave a bodycon dress a new twist, showcasing her youthful enthusiasm and trim form.
Wearing Sri Devi's 2013 golden Kaufman Franco gown, Khushi Kapoor paid a heartfelt homage to her renowned mother.
Khushi dressed in a classic black-and-white outfit that was symbolic of the olden days of style.
Shane & Falguni Peacock's mermaid-cut lehenga made Khushi Kapoor appear like a youthful, contemporary Indian goddess.
Thanks For Reading!
