21 years of Devdas: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit inspired new brides with their gorgeous traditional finery
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus drama Devdas completed 21 years on this day.
At the time, the styling in the film had become a rage, despite no social media or fashion influencers.
Devadas blouse and Devadas sarees ruled at every designer store and boutique for the upcoming wedding season.
Aishwarya looked majestic in a red and white saree from the movie.
Aishwarya and Madhuri looked so gorgeous in their traditional finery that every woman wanted to look like them.
Devdas hold a slot of significance in Hindi cinema because of the glam, beauty and majestic appeal that every scene had.
Aishwarya was seen wearing a pretty pink saree which she teamed up with rain haar, choker necklace.
Madhuri Dixit was a mesmerizing beauty in the traditional Bengali saree in the song Dola Re.
Can you imagine Madhuri Dixit reportedly wore a 30 kg lehenga for the song, 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe'?
Madhuri as Chandramukhi in a maroon lehenga looked no less than a rani.
Madhuri for the song Maar Daala wore a sea green anarkali and looked like a Bengali beauty.
Remember Aishwarya in a red and blue Bengali saree from the song Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka in Devdas? She looked stunning.
