Meet the Bollywood actors who love video games.Source: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan loves to play FIFA on his PS.Source: Bollywood
King Khan is a total gaming freak and loves all his gadgets.Source: Bollywood
Apart from bikes, John Abraham likes video games.Source: Bollywood
The Baaghi actor has been an active gamer who loves Call of Duty.Source: Bollywood
When he is not busy shooting, Akshay Kumar is busy playing video games.Source: Bollywood
The Virsus of 3 Idiots is also a big gaming enthusiasts.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!