Actors who are gaming freaks

Meet the Bollywood actors who love video games.

Nikita Thakkar

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan loves to play FIFA on his PS.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is a total gaming freak and loves all his gadgets.

John Abraham

Apart from bikes, John Abraham likes video games.

Tiger Shroff

The Baaghi actor has been an active gamer who loves Call of Duty.

Akshay Kumar

When he is not busy shooting, Akshay Kumar is busy playing video games.

Boman Irani

The Virsus of 3 Idiots is also a big gaming enthusiasts.

