Top 10 bewitching looks of Katrina Kaif in bodycon dress

Katrina Kaif often loves to show off her toned figure in bodycon outfits. Take a look at times the Bollywood diva wore the same and made a sensuous style statement.

Exceptional photo

Katrina has managed to create a niche for herself with her acting chops, dance, movies and phenomenal fashion sense.

Fashionista

Apart from being a good actress, Katrina is a fashion and fitness icon and is praised by the fashion police.

Figure-hugging dress goals

We have stalked Katrina's social media handle and she has a fetish for figure-hugging outfits.

Accentuating her curves

This outfit of the actress is pretty versatile in which she is showing off her curvaceous figure.

Well toned body

Katrina often wears tight bodycon dresses as she works out hard and loves to show her sculpted self.

Work desk look

If you have a meeting to attend then head for this yellow bodycon dress and team it up with a black blazer.

Turning head

The actress is making our heads spin in this black-coloured bodycon dress which is jaw-dropping.

Fittest in a dress

We love the way the actress is showing off her toned figure in this orange-coloured tight-fitting bodycon dress.

Prettiest

The diva looks beautiful in this pink-coloured floral bodycon dress that has half sleeves.

PM dress

This bodycon dress can be worn for all your evening occasions.

