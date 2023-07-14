Paan Singh Tomar to Manjhi: Top 10 Bollywood biopics you cannot miss watching

The Farhan Akhtar starrer is a Bollywood biographical sports drama film released in 2013. The film depicts the inspiring journey of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal is a biographical sports drama film released in 2016 and is based on the real-life story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become successful wrestlers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guru showcases the rise of a small-town businessman named Gurukant Desai, played by Abhishek Bachchan, who becomes a successful industrialist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjhi is based on the true story of Dashrath Manjhi, a man from Bihar who single-handedly carved a path through a mountain using only a hammer and chisel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film depicts the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, played by Priyanka Chopra. It follows Mary Kom's journey as she overcomes various challenges and societal barriers to become a successful boxer and a world champion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film talks about the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It delves into Dhoni's early years, his struggles, and his eventual rise to becoming one of the most successful cricketers and captains in the history of Indian cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is based on the true story of Paan Singh Tomar, a former national-level athlete and soldier in the Indian Army who later became a rebel and a dacoit (bandit).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padman is inspired by the life of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham. It addresses the topic of menstrual hygiene and the challenges faced by women in rural India. The movie highlights the efforts of the protagonist in creating affordable sanitary pads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarbjit is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who was wrongfully imprisoned in Pakistan for alleged espionage. The film highlights the ordeal faced by Sarabjit and his sister Dalbir as she fights for his release and justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is inspired by the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha, played by Vidya Balan. It showcases Silk's journey in the film industry, her struggles, and her rise to fame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
