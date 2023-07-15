Urvashi Rautela charging a bomb for item songs in Tollywood; makes producers jaws drop

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has managed to carve a niche in the Tollywood industry as well owing to her to-die-for looks

This diva,, besides acting in Bollywood films, is busy with back to back item numbers in Tollywood

Her item song in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya made her popular among the audiences in the south

The actress, currently, has a lot of demand in Tollywood for item numbers.

She was even part of Akhil's Agent in which she did another item song.

Urvashi is all set to entertain the audience once again with a song in the pawan Kalyan's BRO

With this song in BRO, the actress gears up to set the stage on fire with her fiery dance moves.

Urvashi is said to have charged Rs. 2–3 crores for a 3-minute song.

It means, she is getting paid Rs 1 crore per minute. This news is taking the internet by storm

