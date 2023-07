Prabhas' financial interests prove he is the Baahubali of investments

Apart from doing movies, Prabhas is also known for brand endorsements. Because of his Pan India image, Prabhas commands a huge fan following not only in Tollywood but also in other languages as well. He has 9.8 million followers on Instagram.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023