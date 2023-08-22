3 Idiots and more top 10 famous Bollywood movies shot in Ladakh

Bollywood movies that explored the mesmerizing beauty of Ladakh

3 Idiots

The popular scene where Rancho’s friends meet him at his school was shot at Pangong Tso lake of Ladakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The scenic vistas of Ladakh provided a backdrop for this romantic drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is set against the backdrop of Sino-Indian war and the second half of the film was shot in Ladakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Se..

The song Satrangi Re famously showcased Ladakh's mesmerizing beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Re

Apart from 3 idiots the remarkable beauty of the Pangong Lake was seen in Sanam Re.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Road To Ladakh

A road trip film that explores breathtaking beautiful Ladakh for you through screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

A few scenes of the biographical sports drama was shot at the picturesque landscapes of Ladakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzya

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra showcased untapped locations of Ladakh in Mirzya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan’s war drama was shot in Ladakh's challenging terrain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamshera

Some portions of the epic period drama were shot against Ladakh's breathtaking scenery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

