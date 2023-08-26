3 Idiots, Ghajini and more: Top 10 Indian movies that explore the beauty of Bangalore

Here is a list of movies that were shot in Bangalore

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023

Ghajini

Sanjay Sainghania’s office building was shot at ITPL tech park in Whitefield.

Ghajini

Sholay

The cult classic was shot in Ramanagara, a town two hours away from Bangalore.

Sholay

Rowdy Rathore

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s action comedy was shot in parts of Mumbai and Bangalore.

Rowdy Rathore

Bangalore Days

One can spot popular locations of Bangalore in the movie. You can see MG Road, Cafe Thulp, Brigade Road, and more.

Bangalore Days

3 idiots

The college scenes of 3 Idiots were shot at IIM Bangalore.

3 idiots

Coolie

Bangalore’s popular spots like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, and Big Banyan Tree were seen in the movie.

Coolie

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

This film was primarily shot in Kodaikanal and the mansion that Aamir Khan’s character claims to be of his father is in real Bangalore Palace.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

If you are from Bangalore, you can spot locations like Tamarind Tree, Blu-O in Orion Mall, Town Hall, and Freedom Park.

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

A Passage to India

This film was shot in the hills of Savandurga, Ramdevarabetta, and Ramnagara near Bangalore.

A Passage to India

Pushpaka Vimana

This 1987 silent movie was primarily shot at ITC Windsor then Windsor Manor Hotel of Bangalore.

Pushpaka Vimana

