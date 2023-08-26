3 Idiots, Ghajini and more: Top 10 Indian movies that explore the beauty of Bangalore

Here is a list of movies that were shot in BangaloreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Sanjay Sainghania’s office building was shot at ITPL tech park in Whitefield.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The cult classic was shot in Ramanagara, a town two hours away from Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s action comedy was shot in parts of Mumbai and Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One can spot popular locations of Bangalore in the movie. You can see MG Road, Cafe Thulp, Brigade Road, and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The college scenes of 3 Idiots were shot at IIM Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bangalore’s popular spots like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, and Big Banyan Tree were seen in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film was primarily shot in Kodaikanal and the mansion that Aamir Khan’s character claims to be of his father is in real Bangalore Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are from Bangalore, you can spot locations like Tamarind Tree, Blu-O in Orion Mall, Town Hall, and Freedom Park.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film was shot in the hills of Savandurga, Ramdevarabetta, and Ramnagara near Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 1987 silent movie was primarily shot at ITC Windsor then Windsor Manor Hotel of Bangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
