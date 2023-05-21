Movies rejected by Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023
King Khan has rejected many movies before Dunki.
Check out the long list of films Shah Rukh Khan rejected.
3 Idiots was rejected by King Khan as things did not work out.
Ek Tha Tiger was rejected by SRK as reportedly the star was busy with Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Slumdog Millionaire was rejected by SRK as reportedly he did not like the role.
Jodhaa Akbar was rejected by Shah Rukh for reasons best known to him.
Munnabhai M.B.B.S was rejected by SRK due to his back surgery reportedly.
Lagaan was first offered by Ashutosh Gowarikar to SRK but then it went to Aamir Khan.
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was offered to SRK but he turned down the offer.
SRK was offered Rajinikant's film Robot. However reportedly due to creative differences between him and the director things did not work.
Rang De Basanti was rejected by SRK for reasons best known to him.
Hopefully Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is not being rejected by the star.
