3 idiots shoot location: Here's where Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's hit movie was filmed

Check out where 3 idiots was shot

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

3 idiots

3 idiots is one of the best Rajkumar Hirani directorial films starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Story

The movie showcases the friendship of 3 friends and how they struggle to study engineering but later follow their passion.

Shoot location

The movie was shoot at multiple picturesque locations including Bangalore, Shimla and Leh Ladakh

IIM Bangalore

The college featured in the movie is the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Fortis Hospital, Noida

The scene in which Raju gets hospitalized was shot at Fortis Hospital, Noida

Druk Padma Karpo School

The school in which Aamir Khan is a teacher is Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh

Pangong Tso lake

Kareena Kapoor finds out Rancho and ride a scooter to meet him is Pangong Tso Lake

Leh Ladakh

Most of the segments in the second half are shot in Leh Ladakh

Shimla

Farhan and Raju with Chatur travel to Shimla in search of Rancho

