3 idiots shoot location: Here's where Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's hit movie was filmed

Check out where 3 idiots was shot
3 idiots is one of the best Rajkumar Hirani directorial films starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The movie showcases the friendship of 3 friends and how they struggle to study engineering but later follow their passion.
The movie was shoot at multiple picturesque locations including Bangalore, Shimla and Leh Ladakh
The college featured in the movie is the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.
The scene in which Raju gets hospitalized was shot at Fortis Hospital, Noida
The school in which Aamir Khan is a teacher is Druk Padma Karpo School in Leh
Kareena Kapoor finds out Rancho and ride a scooter to meet him is Pangong Tso Lake
Most of the segments in the second half are shot in Leh Ladakh
Farhan and Raju with Chatur travel to Shimla in search of Rancho
