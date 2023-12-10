50 Shades of Grey and more books recommended by Shah Rukh Khan
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
SRK has been having an amazing year after his comeback at the box office.
His movies Pathaan and Jawan have already took the Box Office by storm and Dunki will be releasing soon as well.
In an interview, he revealed some of his favourite books and recommendations.
You might not know but King Khan is particularly fond of books and even takes them on shoots with himself sometimes.
He even has a library of his own with all his favourite books.
The first recommendation that he gave was Blink by Malcolm Gladwell, which is a book related to business and stuff.
Save the Cat by Blake Snyder which is about screenplay writing.
Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs, he gives huge credit to the book as it changed the way of his thinking on business.
The book helped him make up his mind and focus Red Chillies on movies and visual effects instead of Advertisements, TV, etc.
Fifty Shades of Grey is the last recommendation by him, he used to read the book during his time in London while shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
SRK also mentioned that he loved the Fifty Shades of Grey movie and appreciated it by saying that is pretty well put together.
