6 Adipurush movies can be made in one film’s budget; check world’s Top 10 most expensive movies
Rupal Purohit
Jun 16, 2023
Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is the biggest movie of the year.

The mythological drama is made at a budget of Rs 500 crore.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens has a budget of $447 million approx Rs 3000 crore.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker budget is $416 million which is around Rs 2947 crore.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Strange Tides is made at a budget of $379 million i.e. Rs 1674 crore.

Avengers: Age of Ultron budget is $365 million around Rs 2274 crore.

Avengers: Endgame is made at a budget of $356 million i.e. Rs 2522 crore.

Avatar: The Way of Water is made at a budget of $350 million i.e. Rs 2642 crore.

Fast X budget is $340 million which is approx Rs 2853 crore.

Avengers: Infinity War is made at a budget of $325 million i.e. Rs 2106 crore.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End was made at $300 i.e. Rs 1182 crore in 2007.

Justice League was made at $300 million approximately around Rs 1951 crore.

