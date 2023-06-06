6 Bollywood actresses refused to work with Akshay Kumar

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Akshay Kumar rejected by these heroines.

Akshay Kumar got rejected by these Bollywood actresses because they refused to work with him.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena too has a strict diktat of not working with AK after their separation.

Disha Patani

There was a time when Akshay Kumar was rejected by Disha as she didn't have dates to work with the actor.

Shilpa Shetty

Today, Akshay and Shilpa are cordial with each other, but there was a time when she made it clear that she would not work with the superstar.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana reportedly refused to work with Akshay Kumar in Airlift and Rustom as he had stronger roles compared to her.

Priyanka Chopra

There were reports that Priyanka Chopra later refused to work with Akshay Kumar due to Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna had reportedly asked Akshay not to work with PC due to rumours of their alleged affair.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar apparently shared the Cold War, and hence she never worked with him.

Akshay Kumar: the most bankable actor?

Akshay Kumar is trying hard for a hit but has failed miserably.

Akshay Kumar flops.

The superstar has had more flops than any other star in the industry, but he is still the busiest actor.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming releases

The superstar will be seen next in Hera Pheri 3 and will soon start shooting the film.

