6 Bollywood actresses refused to work with Akshay Kumar

Rani Mukerji to Kangana Ranaut; These B Town divas refused to work with Akshay KumarSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Akshay Kumar got rejected by these Bollywood actresses because they refused to work with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena too has a strict diktat of not working with AK after their separation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was a time when Akshay Kumar was rejected by Disha as she didn't have dates to work with the actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today, Akshay and Shilpa are cordial with each other, but there was a time when she made it clear that she would not work with the superstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana reportedly refused to work with Akshay Kumar in Airlift and Rustom as he had stronger roles compared to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There were reports that Priyanka Chopra later refused to work with Akshay Kumar due to Twinkle Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna had reportedly asked Akshay not to work with PC due to rumours of their alleged affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar apparently shared the Cold War, and hence she never worked with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is trying hard for a hit but has failed miserably.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar has had more flops than any other star in the industry, but he is still the busiest actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar will be seen next in Hera Pheri 3 and will soon start shooting the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
