68th Filmfare Awards: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations and more
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023
Bhool Bhulaiyaa leads the race with 10 nominations this year. Kartik Aaryan might bag Best Actor. Awards are happening on April 27, 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The award ceremony will be held in Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra. Tickets can be purchased online.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans can watch Filmfare Awards the next day on Colors at 9pm
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan is nominated for both Uunchai and Jhund
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy also bagged a nomination for Brahmastra
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu has been nominated for Best Actress (Critics)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has a number of nominations including Best Actor, Song
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan has nomination for Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files has been nominated in top categories
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra has many nominations for Best Director, Song, Lyrics, Singer
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PS 2 beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top 10 regal looks
Find Out More