68th Filmfare Awards: Date, Time, Venue, Nominations and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa leads the race with 10 nominations this year. Kartik Aaryan might bag Best Actor. Awards are happening on April 27, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The award ceremony will be held in Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra. Tickets can be purchased online.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans can watch Filmfare Awards the next day on Colors at 9pm

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan is nominated for both Uunchai and Jhund

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy also bagged a nomination for Brahmastra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tabu has been nominated for Best Actress (Critics)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya has a number of nominations including Best Actor, Song

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan has nomination for Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kashmir Files has been nominated in top categories

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brahmastra has many nominations for Best Director, Song, Lyrics, Singer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

