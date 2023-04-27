68th Filmfare Awards: Celebs bring bling and shimmer on the red carpet

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Pooja Hegde stuns in a plunging neckline. 

Amyra Dastur opts for a blingy outfit. 

Nargis Fakhri wears a sizzling saree. 

Urvashi Rautela is a stunner as usual. 

Mithila Palkar shimmers in a strapless purple gown.  

Hina Khan opts for deep plunging neckline. 

Bhumi Pednekar makes yet another stunner appearance.

Kajol looks stunning in a blingy blazer. 

Esha Gupta opts for blingy floral motifs! 

We just cannot take our eyes off Alia! 

