69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr and other beauties stun in shimmery and sheer outfits
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Alia Bhatt wore a sheer corset with floral motifs and intricate works.
Bollywood debutante Alizeh Agnihotri looked stunning in a sheer linked gown with a deep V-neck.
Avneet Kaur wore a corset-style gown. The actress wore a sheer corset.
Elli AvrRam also wore a corset-style gown. The bottom of her deep red gown had layers.
Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a sheer floral monochrome gown. It was a strapless one and she looked stunning.
Medha Shankr wore a sheer saree with sequins. The 12th Fail beauty looked stunning.
Mrunal Thakur wore a corset-style gown as well. Her gown was full of intricate design.
PV Sindhu looks stunning in this grey gown as well.
Saiyami Kher wore a sequin gown with a plunging neckline.
Sara Ali Khan wore a black outfit which had sequin work which gave it a shimmery look.
Tejasswi Prakash wore a shiny grey outfit. She looked like a total DIVA.
Animal beauty Triptii Dimri wore a shimmery shiny outfit.
Zarine Khan also looked stunning in a shimmery gown. She wore a black gown with silver shiny work.
