69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr and other beauties stun in shimmery and sheer outfits

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024

Alia Bhatt wore a sheer corset with floral motifs and intricate works. 

Bollywood debutante Alizeh Agnihotri looked stunning in a sheer linked gown with a deep V-neck. 

Avneet Kaur wore a corset-style gown. The actress wore a sheer corset.

Elli AvrRam also wore a corset-style gown. The bottom of her deep red gown had layers.  

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a sheer floral monochrome gown. It was a strapless one and she looked stunning. 

Medha Shankr wore a sheer saree with sequins. The 12th Fail beauty looked stunning. 

Mrunal Thakur wore a corset-style gown as well. Her gown was full of intricate design.

PV Sindhu looks stunning in this grey gown as well. 

Saiyami Kher wore a sequin gown with a plunging neckline. 

Sara Ali Khan wore a black outfit which had sequin work which gave it a shimmery look. 

Tejasswi Prakash wore a shiny grey outfit. She looked like a total DIVA. 

Animal beauty Triptii Dimri wore a shimmery shiny outfit.

Zarine Khan also looked stunning in a shimmery gown. She wore a black gown with silver shiny work. 

