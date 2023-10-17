69th National Film Award 2023 winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and others express gratitude

Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and other celebs heartwarming note on winning the prominent accolade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
I am very happy that I am receiving this award. Receiving it for a commercial film is a double achievement for me.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is nothing that I can say that can encapsulate how I am feeling. I only have gratitude in my heart. I feel grateful and honored to be here to have gotten an opportunity to play such a beautiful character, envisioned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I can never thank him enough for what he has done for me.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I was always told by the people around me that just keep your head down, be dedicated and just give your work your all. Without it, talent does not matter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR received Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and other various awards. Director SS Rajamouli says, “I am a filmmaker who makes films for the audience. That is my first aim. Awards are like a bonus. When it comes from the National level, all the technicians’ hard work is recognized, obviously you feel happy about it.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
‘First day or release, you have a lot of anxiety, fear and happiness. No one can ever forget the first few hours of the film’s release.’Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says, “The world is suffering due to terrorism and for National Awards to recognize a film on it is a win for all those who have been victims.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a great feeling to win this award for the second time as couple. A lot of hard work has gone into this and getting this honor truly feels wonderful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I am very grateful that people have loved the film. The recognition that Nambi sir is getting is the biggest achievement. He had a child-like excitement when he learnt about the film getting a National Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It has taken me 9 years to get this prestigious award. I feel fortunate and blessed to get an opportunity like Mimi. It is rare to get a role that is so intense and layered. I feel elated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti says, ‘I knew it will be a special film. In your heart you know when something is right and this was that film. My director Laxman Utekar had predicted, ‘aap dekhna, you will get National Award for this.’Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti says, ‘To get the National Award within a decade of your journey, without getting a Best Actress at any award, is really a big film.’Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is my second National Award and I feel very grateful. I only focus on working with utmost honesty and sincerity and everything falls into place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I have spent half my life in villages and half in urban cities. That is why I can bring out the nuances which audience find relatable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah won special jury award and producer Karan Johar said, “I have just completed 25 years in the industry and I am grateful for the journey and for the love from the audience. I feel very humbled.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner says that she is very happy and grateful to get this honour. I have had a very fulfilling journey in films and I am grateful that I could reach here today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
