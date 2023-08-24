69th National Film Awards 2023: Actors who have won the maximum honours over the years

69th National Film Awards 2023: Take a look at the actors who have won the maximum number of nods in the history of the most prestigious film awards in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
The South superstar won the award thrice for films including Moondram Prai, Nayakan, and Indian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The megastar of Hindi cinema has received 4 awards for films including Agneepath, Black, Paa, and Piku.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has established himself as a powerhouse of acting and won the National Film award thrice for films including Parinda, Agni Sakhi, and Krantiveer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just dancing, the actor is also known for his acting prowess and won the National Film Award for best actor for films including Mrigayaa, Tahadeer Katha, Swami Vivekananda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, has won the award 5 times for Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar, and Godmother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur won the award thrice for films including Maqbool, Ek doctor and Raakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor won the National Film Award thrice for films including Iqbaal, Paar, and Sparsh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The powerhouse of acting won the awards for films including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor won the National Film Award twice for films Maachis and Chandni Bar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana is one of the top actors in Bollywood right now and has won the Best Actress award 3 times for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu return, and Manikarnika and once for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!