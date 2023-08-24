69th National Film Awards 2023: Actors who have won the maximum honours over the years

69th National Film Awards 2023: Take a look at the actors who have won the maximum number of nods in the history of the most prestigious film awards in India.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Kamal Haasan

The South superstar won the award thrice for films including Moondram Prai, Nayakan, and Indian.

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar of Hindi cinema has received 4 awards for films including Agneepath, Black, Paa, and Piku.

Nana Patekar

The actor has established himself as a powerhouse of acting and won the National Film award thrice for films including Parinda, Agni Sakhi, and Krantiveer.

Mithun Chakraborty

Not just dancing, the actor is also known for his acting prowess and won the National Film Award for best actor for films including Mrigayaa, Tahadeer Katha, Swami Vivekananda.

Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was recently seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, has won the award 5 times for Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar, and Godmother.

Pankaj Kapur

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur won the award thrice for films including Maqbool, Ek doctor and Raakh.

Naseerudin Shah

The actor won the National Film Award thrice for films including Iqbaal, Paar, and Sparsh.

Ajay Devgn

The powerhouse of acting won the awards for films including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tabu

The actor won the National Film Award twice for films Maachis and Chandni Bar.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is one of the top actors in Bollywood right now and has won the Best Actress award 3 times for Queen, Tanu Weds Manu return, and Manikarnika and once for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion.

